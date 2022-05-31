Report

Iran’s Foreign Ministry: Iranian President and other leaders to exchange visits soon

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-31T09:27:52+0000
Iran’s Foreign Ministry: Iranian President and other leaders to exchange visits soon

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Tehran is keen on good relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“The sixth round of negotiations with Saudi Arabia has not yet been determined,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

“There are agreements (with KSA) about the pilgrimage season, and I hope we see a quiet time this year.”

“The Iranian government has a serious will to strengthen ties with neighboring countries,” adding, “About 12 memoranda of understanding between Iran and Oman were signed,” Khatibzadeh said.

Concerning the Tajik President’s visit, the Iranian official said that Tehran signed 17 memoranda of understanding with Tajikistan in various fields, representing “an example of the government’s foreign policy focused on neighboring countries.”

Regarding the Iranian invitation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE’s President, to visit Tehran, Khatibzadeh said, “Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian will soon conduct visits to the region to pave the way for exchange visits between the Iranian president and the leaders of several countries in the region.”

