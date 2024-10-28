Iran reports $7b in non-oil trade with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran’s non-oil trade with Iraq surpassed $7 billion in the first seven months of 2024.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the exchange is part of a broader 23% rise in Iran's non-oil trade with neighboring countries, reaching $41.1 billion and totaling 64.5 million tons—a 16% increase in volume.

Iranian customs data showed that the country’s largest trade partners among its neighbors by trade value include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkiye, Iraq, Pakistan, and Russia.

Iran's non-oil trade volume with the UAE led at $16.2 billion, followed by $9.9 billion with Turkiye, $7.6 billion with Iraq, $1.6 billion with Pakistan, and $1.5 billion with Russia.