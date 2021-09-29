Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran ready to extend gas export deal with Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-29T10:28:06+0000
Iran ready to extend gas export deal with Iraq

Shafaq News / The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) voiced Iran’s readiness to extend its gas export deal with neighboring Iraq.

During a meeting with a delegation of senior Iraqi electricity officials, Majid Chegeni, who is also the Deputy Minister of Petroleum for Gas Affairs, said: "Our relationship with Iraq is strategic and apart from economic relations, we have deep cultural and religious relations that are very important. The more our cooperation, especially in the field of energy, the deeper and more objective these relations will be.”

He called strong energy diplomacy one of the plans of the 13th administration petroleum minister, and added: "As mentioned in the meeting with the oil minister, while asking the Iraqi side to adhere to current contracts and previous agreements, we are ready to consider new proposals from the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to extend the gas export contract to that country.”

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji, in a meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, stated that negotiations with various parties to increase gas exports and trade are among the priorities of the Raisi Administration.

Source: Shana News agency

related

Iranian province exports $124 million worth of goods to Iraq in two months

Date: 2021-05-30 13:36:07
Iranian province exports $124 million worth of goods to Iraq in two months

Iraq: Railways with Iran and Kuwait are not on the table right now

Date: 2020-08-30 16:52:46
Iraq: Railways with Iran and Kuwait are not on the table right now

Iraqi airways suspends all flights from Iran

Date: 2020-09-24 12:28:01
Iraqi airways suspends all flights from Iran

US imposes sanctions on companies over support for sale of Iranian petrochemicals

Date: 2020-12-17 06:14:29
US imposes sanctions on companies over support for sale of Iranian petrochemicals

222-tons shipments of refineries’ equipment heading to Iraq from southern Iran

Date: 2021-04-20 14:44:35
222-tons shipments of refineries’ equipment heading to Iraq from southern Iran

Iran to Sign Deals With Local Firms to Study Azadegan Oil Field

Date: 2021-05-30 18:09:52
Iran to Sign Deals With Local Firms to Study Azadegan Oil Field

Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Date: 2020-09-07 12:02:27
Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Iraq imported 33561 tons of goods from Iran during the current year

Date: 2020-09-26 10:47:43
Iraq imported 33561 tons of goods from Iran during the current year