Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iran intends to raise the production of Joint Oil fields with Iraq to 65 thousand barrels a day

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-04T11:49:57+0000
Iran intends to raise the production of Joint Oil fields with Iraq to 65 thousand barrels a day

Shafaq News / The deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Company, Ali Khani, announced that his country intends to raise crude oil production in joint fields with Iraq from 30 thousand barrels per day to 65 thousand.

In a statement to Iranian state media, Khani said, "The production of joint fields between Iran and Iraq in "Azar" region of the Mehran border district in Ilam province, four years ago, amounted to 15 thousand barrels per day, before it rose to 30 thousand later".

He added, "We seek today to reach the average daily production of 65 thousand barrels per day from these fields".

related

The trade exchange dropped 60% in Mandali border crossing with Iran

Date: 2020-09-09 08:21:40
The trade exchange dropped 60% in Mandali border crossing with Iran

Iraq to import energy from Iran without being affected by US-sanctions

Date: 2020-09-24 06:10:53
Iraq to import energy from Iran without being affected by US-sanctions

Iraq discusses with Iran the issue of common water resources

Date: 2020-07-26 17:21:24
Iraq discusses with Iran the issue of common water resources

Significant decrease in trade exchange between Iran and five countries

Date: 2020-09-11 06:06:34
Significant decrease in trade exchange between Iran and five countries

Iraqi airways suspends all flights from Iran

Date: 2020-09-24 12:28:01
Iraqi airways suspends all flights from Iran

Iran to increase export clothing trade to Iraq

Date: 2020-07-29 10:42:18
Iran to increase export clothing trade to Iraq

Iraq ranks first as the largest importer from Iran

Date: 2020-09-12 10:16:34
Iraq ranks first as the largest importer from Iran

Iraq imported 33561 tons of goods from Iran during the current year

Date: 2020-09-26 10:47:43
Iraq imported 33561 tons of goods from Iran during the current year