Iran intends to raise the production of Joint Oil fields with Iraq to 65 thousand barrels a day

Shafaq News / The deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Company, Ali Khani, announced that his country intends to raise crude oil production in joint fields with Iraq from 30 thousand barrels per day to 65 thousand.

In a statement to Iranian state media, Khani said, "The production of joint fields between Iran and Iraq in "Azar" region of the Mehran border district in Ilam province, four years ago, amounted to 15 thousand barrels per day, before it rose to 30 thousand later".

He added, "We seek today to reach the average daily production of 65 thousand barrels per day from these fields".