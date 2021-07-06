Report

Iran exported 44-million-dollar worth of goods to Iraq through one border crossing

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-06T08:49:59+0000
Shafaq News/ The governor of Dasht-e Azadegan city, Khuzestan province of Iran, Hamid Silawi, said in a statement today that Iran exported, through the Jadabah border crossing, 214,000 tons of non-oil goods to Iraq, with a value of 44 million dollars.

Silawi pointed out that the export of goods through the mentioned border crossing was suspended last year due to COVID-19 noting that it was reopened in August last year.

Silawi hoped the process of exporting goods will increase in the coming months, in regular consultation with local officials and the customs department in Iraq, pointing out that the entry of Iraqi tourists and visitors to the country through the Jadabah border crossing is still prohibited.

