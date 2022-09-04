Interconnection with neighboring countries cannot suffice Iraq's power needs-official says

Shafaq News/ Power grid interconnection with neighboring countries cannot suffice Iraq's needs, spokesperson to the electricity ministry, Ahmed Mousa, said on Sunday.

"Iraq is 14 to 15 Megawatts short from meeting its full energy requirement," Mousa told Shafaq News Agency, "it needs a total of 35 Megawatts."

"Even though it cannot fill the deficit, grid interconnection with neighboring countries will be vital for diversifying the power resources, achieving stability, and addressing the low voltage issues," he continued, "it will also sustain the current while infrastructure construction work is underway."

"Iraq has completed the deal with Turkey, but power prices and the increased demand on gas halted the execution," he said.

"We also have a deal with Jordan. General Electric is building the line between Reesha and Qaim, and the Qaim transformation plant. I signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia too. We have decided the routes and the interconnection sites, in addition to another deal with the Gulf Interconnection commission."

"Moreover, Baghdad is negotiating with Kuwait to establish a line between al-Zor and al-Fao plants," he concluded.