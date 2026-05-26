India slashes Iraqi crude imports by 84%

Shafaq News- Baghdad

India has sharply reduced crude oil imports from Iraq by an estimated 84% following a series of declines tied to Middle East tensions and constraints in the Strait of Hormuz, data from Kpler showed on Tuesday.

Shipments fell to zero in March and April before partially recovering in May, when flows resumed at only around 41,000 barrels per day (bpd) —a steep drop from pre-disruption levels of 200,000–300,000 bpd.

Indian refiners have since shifted toward higher purchases from Latin America and Africa, including Venezuela, Brazil, Angola, and Nigeria.

The strategic waterway has remained largely restricted since February 28 after the US–Israel war on Iran, disrupting energy flows and limiting shipments across the region. Gulf producers, including Iraq —through which roughly 95% of its oil exports pass via the corridor— have scaled back exports.

Baghdad previously secured access to the passage after Iran granted “brotherly Iraq” an exemption from “any restrictions imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” setting it apart from states Tehran considers hostile.

Read more: Iraq's oil lifeline blocked: Why the crisis runs deeper than Hormuz