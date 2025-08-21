Iraq holds second spot in India’s July oil imports

Shafaq News – Baghdad / New Delhi

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, exported an average of 993,000 barrels of oil per day to India in July, the Indian Customs Authority announced on Thursday.

According to official data, Russia remained India’s top supplier, accounting for 34% of the country’s total imports of 4.44 million bpd, supplying 1.8 million bpd.

Iraq came second, followed by Saudi Arabia with 580,000 bpd, the United Arab Emirates with 410,000 bpd, and the United States with 215,000 bpd.