ISX reports over 5bn shares traded worth over 7bn Dinars

Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange announced that more than 5 billion shares were traded, with a total value exceeding 7 billion dinars, during four sessions in the first week of August.

According to the exchange's statement, trading sessions commenced on Monday as the previous Sunday was an official holiday.

The trading index in the market closed at 717.06 points in the first session of the week and ended the week at 707.74 points, representing a 1.32% decline from its initial closing.

Throughout the week, more than 3,200 contracts were executed for buying and selling shares of listed companies on the stock exchange.