IMF regional director expresses optimism for Iraq's economic future and support for reform programs

Shafaq News/ The Regional Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday expressed optimism about the improving economic conditions in Iraq, while simultaneously voicing support for the government's "reform" programs.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Finance, Minister Taif Sami Mohammad received IMF Regional Director for Iraq, Ghazi Shbeikat, and discussed a number of related issues regarding the cooperation framework between the two parties.

The discussion focused on providing the necessary technical advice from the IMF to strengthen financial reform plans, as well as involving international experts in the process of developing banking performance, improving accounting systems, and budgeting.

The Minister of Finance, as per the statement, emphasized that Iraq is looking for more cooperation with the IMF to support the government's reform programs in the financial, economic, investment, and sustainable development sectors.

For his part, Shbeikat expressed his optimism that the Iraqi economy will see an improvement in annual growth rates and that this improvement will be reflected in the support of other development sectors.