Shafaq News- Hormuz

Cargo traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to single digits per day, ship-tracking firm Kpler reported on Monday.

Preliminary vessel-tracking data showed maritime activity dropping well below the 10-day average of 14 ships. Four vessels left the Gulf through the waterway, while 10 entered over the weekend.

The figures do not account for vessels that may have crossed the strait with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders switched off to avoid detection

Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil passes, has remained largely closed under Iranian restrictions since Feb. 28, following the joint US-Israeli war on Iran. The corridor briefly reopened after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) took effect on June 18, but closed again amid renewed military escalation, with Tehran asserting that the waterway remains under Iranian control. US President Donald Trump, however, said that the waterway is "open and operating."

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