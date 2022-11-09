Higher energy prices drive UAE's Dana Gas to Dh1.5b in revenues

Shafaq News / Higher energy prices were enough to fuel UAE’s Dana Gas to a 24 per cent increase in 9-month 2022 revenues of Dh1.5 billion and a net profit of Dh589 million.

The private sector company’s operations in Kurdistan Region of Iraq delivered a strong ‘operational performance’, despite coming under a rocket attack recently. These were enough to offset the production decline at the Egypt plant.

“Dana Gas produced another robust set of financial results in the first nine months of the year, reflecting the company’s continued attention to cost controls amid higher production in the KRI and supportive hydrocarbon prices,” said Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO.

“While headwinds to the global economy are increasing amid higher inflation and slowing growth, the outlook remains positive given continued elevated energy prices and the company’s strong balance-sheet and low debt position.”

The company’s cash position as at September 30 was Dh784 million, including Dh271 million held at the Pearl level. The interim dividend - done in October - for H1-2022 was 4.5 fils per share, equivalent to Dh315 million.

(Gulf News)