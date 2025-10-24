Halabja’s annual pomegranate festival kicks off in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Halabja in the Kurdistan Region inaugurated its annual pomegranate festival on Friday at the Smileland Gardens in Kirkuk, organized by Kurdish farmer Mam Azad.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mam Azad announced that the festival aims not only to showcase the quality of Halabja pomegranates but also to “encourage modern and sustainable farming methods while preserving traditional cultivation practices.” Hundreds of attendees enjoyed fruit displays, educational workshops, and competitions for the largest and best pomegranates.

A pomegranate weighing 1.5 kilograms was presented, reflecting the Halabja’s high-quality production standards. Halabja has recently begun exporting its pomegranates to several countries in the region and Europe, further demonstrating the growing recognition of its produce.

Mam Azad also highlighted innovative aspects of the festival, including “demonstrations of a natural cooling technique for fruit storage.” This wooden-and-tree-based system maintains low temperatures without electricity, helping preserve both the quality and flavor of the fruit.