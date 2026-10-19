Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices held steady in Baghdad but edged higher in Erbil markets, hovering around one million IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 990,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 986,000 IQD, unchanged from Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 960,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 956,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 990,000 and 1,000,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 960,000 and 970,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,050,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,002,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 860,000 IQD.