Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-21T08:53:29+0000
Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Shafaq news/ Gold rose on Wednesday, thanks to optimism about the possibility of US lawmakers reaching an agreement on an aid package for those affected by Corona before the presidential elections, which weakened the dollar and strengthened the lure of the yellow metal as a hedge against inflation.

Gold rose in the spot market 0.5% to $ 1916.61 an ounce, after rising to its highest level in a week earlier in the session. And gold in futures trading in the United States rose 0.2% to $ 1919.90.

The White House and Democratic members of Congress approached an agreement yesterday, while US President Donald Trump expressed his readiness yesterday to accept a huge aid package despite his Republican party’s opposition.

The news boosted appetite for stocks and pushed the dollar to fall to its lowest level in a month.

Gold has moved in a narrow range near the psychologically important $ 1900 level in the past few sessions, as investors track the developments of the US stimulus program.

But prices have risen more than 26% since the beginning of the year thanks to global near-zero interest rates and unprecedented stimulus programs to mitigate the economic shock due to the worsening of the pandemic, which increases the temptation of the precious metal that does not generate a return as a hedge against inflation and devaluation.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 1.2% to $ 24.94 an ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $ 875.95, and palladium advanced 0.1% to $ 2,402.22.


related

Gold declines with US dollar rising

Date: 2020-09-03 08:50:52
Gold declines with US dollar rising

Gold holds firm as weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus hopes lend support

Date: 2020-10-08 09:56:18
Gold holds firm as weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus hopes lend support

Gold prices in Iraqi markets

Date: 2020-08-04 09:53:05
Gold prices in Iraqi markets

Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

Date: 2020-09-09 08:54:56
Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

Gold eases as dollar rises

Date: 2020-10-15 08:43:11
Gold eases as dollar rises

Gold prices drop as dollar recovers

Date: 2020-08-11 08:11:17
Gold prices drop as dollar recovers

Gold reached its highest level in about two weeks

Date: 2020-09-15 09:48:28
Gold reached its highest level in about two weeks

Gold prices fall down in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-17 12:32:11
Gold prices fall down in Kurdistan