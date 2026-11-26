Shafaq News

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the previous session's plunge to a 15-month low, as hot US inflation data reinforced expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,591.37 per ounce by 0512 GMT. Bullion briefly fell below the key $3,500 level on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.5% to $3,589.50.

"Investors are covering ⁠shorts going into a major US holiday, which is driving the price action in gold today," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

"Gold continues to be sold to raise cash in this sentiment-sensitive environment amid risk aversion."

The US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation increased further in October, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will raise rates next month and again in early 2027. The US central bank last raised rates in September.

A Fed survey showed that economic growth ⁠persisted at a "slight to moderate" pace across most of the US in recent weeks, while inflation remained sticky and employment levels rose.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

Asian shares dug out a rare rally after Wall Street ⁠fought back from deep lows, though concerns over the circular financing of AI and a new round of US tariffs made for a muted mood in a holiday-thinned session.

US President Donald Trump ⁠fired a new tariff salvo on Wednesday at 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, undeterred in his protectionist push by the losses his ⁠Republican Party suffered in midterm elections.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.6% to $41.88 per ounce, platinum gained 1.8% to $1,303.58 and palladium climbed 2.7% to $885.00.

(REUTERS)

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