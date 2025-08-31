Gold prices steady in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency recorded a selling price of 700,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, covering Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 696,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 670,000 IQD, with a buying price of 666,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 700,000 and 710,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 670,000 and 680,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 720,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 688,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 589,000 IQD.