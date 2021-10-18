Gold prices settle in the Iraqi capital

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-18T09:48:36+0000

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets settled at yesterday's prices, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday. Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 363 and 359 thousand dinars. The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 333 and 329 thousand dinars. Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Iraqi gold at a price ranging between 365 and 370 thousand dinars, 30 thousand dinars below the Gulf gold. One mithqal= 5 grams

