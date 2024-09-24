Gold prices rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 549,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 545,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 519,000 IQD, with a buying price of 515,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 550,000 and 560,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 520,000 and 530,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 645,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 565,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 485,000 IQD.