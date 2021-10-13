Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-13T11:25:08+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Wednesday (October 13, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

362,000

358,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

332,000

328,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

365,000 – 370,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

335,000-340,000

related

Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus cheer

Date: 2021-03-01 09:24:40
Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus cheer

Gold eases as dollar rises

Date: 2020-10-15 08:43:11
Gold eases as dollar rises

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar steals safe-haven thunder, yields rebound

Date: 2021-07-21 08:50:31
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar steals safe-haven thunder, yields rebound

Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Date: 2020-12-23 10:10:12
Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Gold rises over 1% as retreat in dollar, yields boost allure

Date: 2021-05-04 09:21:57
Gold rises over 1% as retreat in dollar, yields boost allure

PRECIOUS-Gold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets

Date: 2021-08-10 08:56:48
PRECIOUS-Gold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets

Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Date: 2020-09-02 07:30:58
Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Gold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide

Date: 2021-06-21 06:35:31
Gold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide