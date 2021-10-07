Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-07T08:48:36+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (October 07, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

                                                                 Sale Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold     360,000    356,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold                    330,000    326,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

                                                            Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold                360,000 – 365,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold                330,000-335,000

