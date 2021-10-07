Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-10-07T08:48:36+0000
Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (October 07, 2021)
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
Sale Purchase
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 360,000 356,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 330,000 326,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
Sale
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold 360,000 – 365,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 330,000-335,000
