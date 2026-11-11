Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices hovered around 965,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 960,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) and was bought at 956,000 IQD, down from Tuesday's 975,000 IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 930,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 926,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 960,000 and 970,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 930,000 and 940,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also fell. 22-carat gold sold for about 1.022 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat for 976,000 IQD and 18-carat for 836,000 IQD.