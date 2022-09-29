Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-29T10:54:01+0000

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday. Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 337 thousand and 333 thousand dinars, respectively. Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 307 and 303 thousand dinars. Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 335 and 345 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 305 and 315 thousand dinars. In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 390 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 350 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 295 thousand dinars. One mithqal= 5 grams

related

Higher Treasury yields, dollar drag gold to 1-1/2-year low

Date: 2022-09-15 18:17:43

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as Fed chief stays dovish, dollar softens

Date: 2021-07-29 07:58:13

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher from over 4-month low as dollar weakens

Date: 2020-11-25 10:03:01

Gold is on the rise again

Date: 2021-05-27 07:50:41

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-11-15 09:20:24

PRECIOUS-Gold firms near key $1,800 level as dollar weakens

Date: 2021-10-25 07:13:22

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-01-28 09:56:56

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on firm dollar, Fed hawkish stance

Date: 2021-06-29 08:13:32