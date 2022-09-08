Report

Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-09-08T09:08:40+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets climbed today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday. 

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 354 thousand and 350 thousand dinars, respectively. 

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 324 and 320 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 385 and 390 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 355 and 360 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 grams

