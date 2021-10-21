Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-21T09:45:28+0000

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets inched up today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday. Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 366 thousand and 364 thousand dinars, respectively. The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 332 and 336 thousand dinars. Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 365 and 370 thousand dinars, while 21-qarat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 335 and 340 thousand dinars. One mithqal= 5 grams

