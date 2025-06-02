Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency recorded a selling price of 667,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, covering Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 663,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 637,000 IQD, with a buying price of 633,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 670,000 and 680,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 640,000 and 650,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 765,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 670,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 575,000 IQD.