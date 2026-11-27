Shafaq News

Gold prices rose on Friday, rebounding from a more ‌than one-year low touched earlier this week, as a US holiday lull calmed AI-driven market jitters and eased selling pressure on bullion.

Spot gold climbed 1.6% to $3,622.91 per ounce by 0247 ​GMT after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 on Wednesday, following ​hot US inflation data that cemented interest-rate-hike bets.

Bullion was up about ⁠2.7% so far this week.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.6% to $3,621.10.

"Although gold ​has attempted to stabilise following its recent losses, investors remain cautious. US holidays ​could limit selling pressure on gold as the selloff in technology stocks and the asset liquidations pause," said Ross Maxwell, chief strategy officer, VT Markets.

"However, the timing of any recovery will ​depend heavily on the direction of real interest rates, the US dollar and ​investment flows."

Asian shares were set to end a bruising month on a steadier note as ‌a ⁠holiday lull offered some respite from AI jitters.

Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The US economy grew much faster than initially expected in the third quarter, data showed on Wednesday, while inflation accelerated in October, reinforcing expectations that the ​Fed will raise interest ​rates next month ⁠and again in early 2027.

The US central bank raised rates for the first time in three years in September.

Higher interest ​rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, China's ​net gold ⁠imports via Hong Kong in October rose 1.6% from the previous month, hitting their highest level since April, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Among ⁠other metals, ​spot silver climbed 4.6% to $43.40, platinum gained ​2.6% to $1,323.78, and palladium rose 3.3% to $901.50. All three metals were on track for weekly gains.

(REUTERS)

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