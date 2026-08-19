Shafaq News

Gold traded flat on Wednesday after pulling ​back in the previous session, with investors awaiting minutes of the ‌U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting for fresh clues on its monetary policy outlook.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,337.59 per ounce by 0558 GMT after falling nearly 2% on Tuesday due to higher Treasury yields, while U.S. ​gold futures slipped 0.7% to $4,391.20.

U.S. yields backed off earlier highs, after a global bond ​selloff saw long-term borrowing costs in major economies edge toward their ⁠highest levels in decades.

Reduced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and rising fiscal ​budget concerns are positive factors for gold, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst ​at OANDA.

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting are scheduled for release at 1800 GMT.

Traders are pricing in a 64% probability of a Fed hold and a 36% ​chance of a rate hike next month, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. ​Bets for a hike have declined after a series of soft U.S. economic data.

Lower interest rates reduce ‌the ⁠opportunity cost of holding gold.

"A sustained break above $4,390 could open the door (for gold) towards $4,505, while a break below $4,300 could expose $4,200 and $4,150," said Lukman Otunuga, head of market research at FXTM.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that no ​talks were taking place ​with Iran and ⁠insisted the Strait of Hormuz was open, contradicting Iran's assertion that the critical waterway remained shut to shipping.

Oil prices gained for ​a fourth straight session.

Among other metals, spot silver slid 1% ​to $62.68 per ⁠ounce, platinum edged up 0.1% to $1,714.08 and palladium slipped 0.5% to $1,283.74.

TD Securities said silver and platinum group metals were expected to benefit from a supportive macroeconomic backdrop in the second ⁠half of ​2027, with easing inflation risks, a weaker U.S. ​dollar and lower carry costs likely to drive a stronger price response than gold.

(Reuters)

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