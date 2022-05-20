Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold dips; set for first weekly gain in five as dollar falls

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-20T07:31:43+0000
Gold dips; set for first weekly gain in five as dollar falls

Shafaq News / Gold edged lower on Friday but prices were still set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the dollar receding from two-decade highs and mounting concerns over U.S. economic growth revived safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,838.81 per ounce, by 0258 GMT, tracking a slight uptick in the dollar on the day. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. Gold prices have climbed about 1.5% this week.

As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked.

It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises.

The U.S. central bank will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $21.83 per ounce, but it has gained about 3.6% this week. Platinum dropped 0.7% to $955.50, and palladium fell 0.1% to $1,997.65.

Both were set for weekly gains of about 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively.

(Reuters)

related

Gold Up Over Hopes for U.S. Stimulus Measures

Date: 2020-12-07 08:43:16
Gold Up Over Hopes for U.S. Stimulus Measures

PRECIOUS-Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground

Date: 2021-04-22 07:47:17
PRECIOUS-Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground

Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi market

Date: 2021-09-09 08:56:42
Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi market

Gold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand

Date: 2021-12-31 08:37:11
Gold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-11 09:10:32
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold Rises After Biggest Loss in Five Months on Hawkish Fed Turn

Date: 2021-06-17 07:30:44
Gold Rises After Biggest Loss in Five Months on Hawkish Fed Turn

Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital

Date: 2021-10-19 11:17:26
Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital

Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine standoff worsens

Date: 2022-02-22 07:43:05
Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine standoff worsens