Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around 955,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 950,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 946,000 IQD, up from 940,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 920,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 916,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 950,000 and 960,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 920,000 and 930,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,007,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 962,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 824,000 IQD.