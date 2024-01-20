Gold Prices Surge in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices increased in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

On Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 429,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 425,000 dinars.

Iraqi gold was sold at 399,000 dinars and purchased at 395,000 dinars per mithqal.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars, while the Iraqi gold mithqal was sold between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling prices were 505,000 dinars for 24-karat gold, 445,000 dinars for 21-karat gold, and 385,000 dinars for 18-karat gold.

One mithqal equals five grams.