Games Dominate Global App Revenue

Shafaq News/ Games generated the largest share of revenue in the global market for smartphone apps "by a massive margin" in 2022, Statista Digital Market Insights revealed on Tuesday.

For 2022, the experts at Hamburg-based platform estimated that games account for around 62 percent of app revenues. Total revenue in the worldwide app market is calculated to have been around $431 billion during the same period.

Total revenue is made up of in-app purchases, advertising, and premium apps.

However, the largest share of total app revenue is particularly generated via advertising. in 2022, the industry generated an estimated $221 billion in this way.

In-app purchase revenue in the app market was worth around $205 billion. Revenue from premium apps was approximately $5.3 billion in 2022.