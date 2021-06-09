Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-09T11:46:55+0000
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Shafaq News / the Central Bank of Iraq on Wednesday, announced increase in the foreign currency exchange.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the foreign currency auction of the Central Bank of Iraq recorded an increase to 217,769,857 dollars which the bank covered at an exchange rate of 1460 dinars per dollar.

He added that the sales operations were in the form of wire transfer and credits (196,769,315$) and cash money (21,000,000$).

Last December, Iraq’s central bank increased the sale price of U.S. dollars to banks and currency exchanges to 1,460 dinars, from 1,182 dinars, seeking to compensate for a decline in oil revenue due to low crude prices.

The central bank of Iraq said the key reason behind the dinar’s devaluation was to close the gap of widened 2021 budget inflation after a collapse in global oil prices, a major source of Iraq’s financial resources.

related

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Date: 2021-05-04 10:54:41
CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-09 09:42:22
CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-05 10:48:50
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales slipped by +31%

Date: 2021-03-16 10:15:41
CBI sales slipped by +31%

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-05-06 10:07:01
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

Date: 2021-03-28 11:15:58
CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%