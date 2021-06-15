For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency on Tuesday registered a +4% yields to stand at more than $231 million.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 3.59% spurt to settle at $231,855,498, compared to $223,373,250 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained 17 banks and 23 banking companies cashed out $43.5 million, while the remainder went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 34 banks meeting those requests.