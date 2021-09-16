For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $208 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $208,011,266, down by 3.7% compared to yesterday's $216,817,105.

Our correspondent explained that six banks and four exchange companies cashed $17.4 million, while the $190,611,266 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 36 banks meeting those demands.