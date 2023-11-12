Experts expects a breakthrough as Baghdad-Erbil oil talks progress

Shafaq News/ Experts are optimistic about the prospects for an agreement between Baghdad and Erbil on the oil file for the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Kurdish oil expert Gorfed Sherwani said that the visit of the Federal Minister of Oil to Erbil on Sunday reflects the seriousness of the Iraqi government.

"The visit shows that the two sides are ready to discuss the tactical, administrative, and financial aspects of resuming oil exports from the region," Sherwani said.

He added that the main disagreement between the two sides is over the vision for the oil law. The Kurdish government wants to maintain its autonomy, while the federal government wants more control.

"The Constitution guarantees a clear role for the federal government, the regions, and the oil-producing provinces," Sherwani said. "We hope that this will be taken into account in the distribution of responsibilities for managing the oil file."

Sherwani also said that the estimates for the cost of oil production in the region vary. The federal government estimates that it costs $12 per barrel to produce oil and $7 per barrel to transport it. The Kurdistan Regional Government estimates that it costs $24 per barrel to produce oil and $8 per barrel to transport it.

"These figures are realistic and are in line with what is paid to foreign companies that sign a contract with the Federal Ministry of Oil," Sherwani said.