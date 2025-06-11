Exclusive: Iraq to submit 2025 budget to Parliament in July

Shafaq News/ The draft 2025 Iraqi budget will be submitted to the Council of Representatives at the beginning of July, an Iraqi MP confirmed on Wednesday.

The member of the Parliament’s Finance Committee, Moeen Al-Kadhimi, told Shafaq News that the Ministry of Finance has finalized its comments on the Federal Budget Law’s tables and submitted them to the Council of Ministers for review. The goal is to assess the overall budget and compare it to last year’s figures in light of this year’s decline in revenue.

He explained that the Ministry is currently preparing the final budget tables, pending the cabinet’s response to its remarks. The 2025 budget bill is expected to be referred to Parliament early next month, once approved by the Council of Ministers.

The Finance Committee believes the budget should be aligned with actual revenues and not exceed 140–150 trillion dinars (about $99,044B - $10.611B)—the range adopted in the 2023 and 2024 budgets, Al-Kadhimi noted.

Since 2023, Iraq has operated under a three‑year Budget Law covering 2023–2025, approved by Parliament in June 2023. This law requires the government to submit detailed annual budget tables—including revenue estimates and expenditure allocations—for legislative review and implementation each year. However, delays in delivering the 2025 tables have effectively stalled budget execution, raising concerns ahead of anticipated early elections.

Recent legislative amendments affecting oil-related spending—especially in the Kurdistan Region—have further delayed the cabinet’s approval of the 2025 tables. These revisions require recalibrated forecasts of oil revenue and Regional transfers before submission to Parliament.