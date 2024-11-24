Erbil hosts Kurdistan-Poland business conference to boost trade and agriculture

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Erbil hosted a conference bringing together Polish and Kurdistan commercial and industrial companies.

The event aimed to establish a robust trade network focused on coordination, development, and the exchange of expertise. It also sought to promote trade and agricultural initiatives, leveraging Poland's extensive and proven expertise in these fields.

Erbil Governor, Omed Khoshnaw, emphasized in his speech on behalf of the local government that “coordinating between Kurdistan and Polish companies in economic, trade, and agricultural development will open new doors for Erbil.”

A trade exhibition will open in Erbil tomorrow, showcasing products and ideas from local Kurdistan and Iraqi companies alongside European businesses. Among the European participants, Polish companies are expected to take a leading role in this initiative, Khoshnaw announced.

He also highlighted, “Commercial development, ensuring water and food security, and further opening the Kurdistan market to foreign capital and companies align with the broad vision and strategic plans of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani,” adding that Barzani has mobilized all government departments and institutions to serve citizens, meet their needs, and secure essential resources, as he has a deep understanding of the fact that Kurdistan's fertile and blessed lands are highly suitable for agricultural investment.

Khoshnaw further pointed out that “When approached with scientific and proper methods, such investments have the potential to ensure food security in Kurdistan."