EXCLUSIVE: Egypt's expansion in Iraq a sign of reforms and stability

Shafaq News/ The expansion of Egyptian companies in Iraq is a sign of the country’s economic reforms and increasing stability, according to Mudher Mohammad Saleh, Economic Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Speaking to Shafaq News on Tuesday, Saleh noted that Egypt’s success in construction and infrastructure has driven its firms to expand regionally, including into Iraq. He attributed this trend to Iraq’s “investor-friendly” policies under PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, which have opened opportunities for foreign companies to participate in reconstruction and development projects.

The official emphasized that Iraq’s political and economic stability has bolstered investor confidence, making it “an attractive destination for Egyptian firms engaged in large-scale infrastructure ventures.” He also highlighted the “deep historical ties” between both countries, which continue to foster strong economic cooperation.

On January 30, 2025, Al-Sudani and his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, oversaw the signing of 12 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering trade, transportation, culture, archaeology and other areas.