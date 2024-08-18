EIA reports surge in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 4,623 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, increased by 425.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 4.198 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 194,000 bpd last week, marking an increase of 51,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 143,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.765 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 714,000 bpd, Brazil came next with 428,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 183,000 bpd, and Ecuador with 137,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 109,000 bpd from Nigeria, 71,000 bpd from Columbia, and 2,000 bpd from Libya.