EIA: US oil production drop in January
2024-03-29T19:28:04+00:00

Shafaq News/ The US crude oil production decreased in January 2024, reaching 12.533 million bpd (bpd), which represented a 6% decline from December, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

In January, a severe winter storm paralyzed Texas' refining capacity and significantly reduced oil production, blanketing a wide area of the nation with snow and rain.

The Data showed that the crude oil output in Texas also fell in January to 5.361 million bpd, down about 5% from the prior month, while production in North Dakota fell nearly 13% to 1.122 million bpd.

In November and December 2023, US crude oil production surged to historic highs of 13.3 million bpd. Central oil-producing states like Texas, North Dakota, and New Mexico recorded record levels of crude oil production during that period.

