Dollar surges in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar's rates settled at 150,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, 50 dinars more than Tuesday’s closure rate.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad recorded 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,300.