Dollar surges above 156,000 Dinars in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a sharp increase in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, reaching above 156,000 dinars.

As reported by Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 156,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars at 1:00 PM. This marked a substantial surge compared to the morning opening rates, which stood at 154,300 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In local currency exchange offices in Baghdad, the dollar prices also experienced a considerable rise. The selling price reached 157,500 dinars, while the buying prices stood at 155,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock exchange also observed a significant increase. The selling price reached 156,850 dinars, while the buying price settled at 156,750 dinars per 100 US dollars.