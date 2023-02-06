Dollar steady after robust U.S. jobs data, yen wobbles

Shafaq News / The dollar held firm on Monday after a strong U.S. jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer, while the yen was hit by news that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor.

The Nikkei newspaper reported, citing anonymous government and ruling party sources, that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration was in the final stages of deciding on current governor Haruhiko Kuroda's successor along with two new deputy governors.

In a news conference on Monday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said there was no truth to the Nikkei report.

The yen weakened 0.42% to 131.75 per dollar, having touched three-week lows of 132.60 earlier in the session.

"Amamiya has helped Kuroda since 2013 on monetary policies, and is considered the most dovish among the contenders, which is thrashing hopes that BOJ policy normalization could progress under the new chief," Saxo Markets strategists said.

(Reuters)