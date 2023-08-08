Dollar soars in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The value of the dollar saw a significant surge on Tuesday, closing higher in the markets of both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News agency's correspondent, the dollar's prices rose as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges concluded their trading sessions. The exchange rate escalated to 152,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, marking an increase from the morning rates of 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent emphasized that the retail prices within local currency exchange establishments in Baghdad underwent an upward trajectory. The selling price reached 153,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price settled at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars exchanged.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar experienced a parallel ascent. The selling rate reached an impressive 152,900 dinars per 100 dollars, and the buying rate steadied at 152,800 dinars per 100 dollars.