Dollar soars in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a significant surge in dollar prices on Monday following the closure of the trading session.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the dollar prices soared as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges came to a close, reaching 148,450 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars. Earlier today, the dollar had recorded a rate of 148,200 dinars against the same amount.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in local currency exchange stores in the markets of Baghdad also witnessed an upward trend. The selling rate climbed to 149,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying rate stood at 147,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar experienced a surge, with the selling rate reaching 148,650 dinars per 100 dollars, and the buying rate settling at 148,600 dinars for every 100 dollars.