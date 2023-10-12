Dollar slips in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / The US dollar witnessed a decline in value today, Thursday, in the bustling markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.
Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that with the opening of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar dipped to 160,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars. This marks a noteworthy reduction from yesterday's rates, where the dollar stood at 162,100 dinars for the same amount.
Our correspondent noted a drop in selling prices at local currency exchange shops in Baghdad. The selling price reached 161,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price settled at 159,500 dinars per 100 dollars.
Erbil also experienced a decline in the dollar's value. Currency exchange outlets in the city reported a selling price of 160,400 dinars per 100 dollars, with the buying price set at 160,300 dinars per 100 dollars.