Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 157,250 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 156,850 dinars on Thursday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,750 dinars and bought it at 156,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 157,250 dinars and buying prices at 157,200 dinars.