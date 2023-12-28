Dollar rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / The exchange rate for the US dollar decreased in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Thursday.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the opening of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya markets to 151,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's rates of 152,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Baghdad's local markets, selling prices decreased to 152,500 Iraqi dinars, while buying prices stood at 150,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, there was also a decrease in exchange rates with selling at 151,800 dinars and buying at 151,500 dinars per 100 dollars.