Dollar prices surge in Iraqi markets

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices increased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

With the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar was traded at 162,000 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, up from 161,800 dinars the previous day.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 163,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price stood at 161,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, indicating a rise in both buying and selling rates.

In Erbil, the dollar surge, with selling prices in banking shops reaching 161,900 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price recorded at 161,800 dinars for 100 dollars.